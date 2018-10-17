Christopher Anthony Simon, beloved husband, father, son and brother, age 62, passed away on Sunday, October 14th, 2018. “Chris” was born on June 29th, 1956 in New Orleans, LA.
After Chris graduated high school he studied accounting at St. Edwards University in Austin, TX. Shortly thereafter, he found his life-long vocation where his romance with food and his career in the food industry began. He first trained under the internationally famous chef Gert Rausch in Austin, TX and with years of dedication, and the support of his friends and family, he fulfilled his dreams of restaurant ownership. His dream was realized when he entered into partnership with longtime friend and associate Charlie Felts. Together, they first owned and operated Opus Bistro, and then followed up with a second establishment Opus Ocean Grill.
His last love behind his career and family was his heartfelt love of music. He could master any instrument he fell upon and would often entertain his friends and family and sometimes even find himself on a stage. His lust for life was evident and contagious to all that knew him.
Known by many as, “Chris”, “Dad”, “Uncle Chris”, “Papa Sauce”… he was a great person, a great father, and a great friend that will be missed by many. Chris is survived by his wife of 30 years Tracy; their son Austin and wife Hillary; and son Dylan. By his father Ernest “Red-Dog” Simon and mother Evelyn of Sun City, TX; brother Barry and wife Lucy of Austin, TX; sister Sharon and husband Dr. Hugh “Bo” of Dallas, TX; mother-in-law Diane Lionberger of Hermann, MO; brother-in-law Danny Lionberger of Hermann, MO; and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law Calvin Lionberger.
The Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Ceremony will follow on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker with Deacon Russ Carroll officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.