Charles Charlie Stillman

LEAGUE CITY, TX — In loving memory of Charles Stillman, known to family and friends as Charlie. He was born in the Rio Grande Valley on July 13, 1937 and passed away at his home on August 5, 2021 in League City, Texas.
He is survived by his wife Armentha Stillman, sister Katherine Garcia, daughters Roberta, Carla, and Yvonne. His daughter Jamie proceeded him in death.
Charlie also has 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He very optimistic and lived life his way. He will live in our hearts forever.
