Terry was welcomed into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Oct 2, 2018. He was born on July 5, 1963 in Galveston, TX to Helen and Walter Polk.
Terry graduated from Ball High class of 1982. After graduating, he cared for his mother until her death. Terry was employed by Krogers for almost 30 years. He was a faithful member of Galveston Bible Church serving as a greeter and usher.
Terry leaves behind a sister, Elizabeth Holtel and nephews Brian Terry Polk and Jacob Anthony Polk as well as many brothers and sisters in Christ on and off the island.
Memorial services will be on Monday Oct 8, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. at Galveston Bible Church located at 424 19th Street, Galveston.
