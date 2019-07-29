Robert C. (Bob) McCoy, 69, of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with a visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Robert McCoy was born April 3, 1950 in West Virginia. He loved family time, drinking coffee and working on cars.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Maxwell and father, Robert C. McCoy, Sr.; sons, Louis Martin II and Chester (Chad) Allen Martin.
Survivors include his children, Terri and Gerry Bell, James and Najedia Simmons, John Simmons, Jackie and George Welch; brother-in-law, Richard Roach; grandchildren, Michael, Dusty, L.J., Tara, Mackenzie (Peanut) Chandler, Lindsey, Jessica, Michael, Eric, Morgyn, Kimberly, Allen, Ashley, Aiden (BooBoo) and numerous great-grandchildren and other family.
