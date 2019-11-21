Norma Jean (The Sweetest Little Thing) 90, passed away on November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son Charles J. Butler and daughter Linda Marie Butler Jennings. Norma is survived by her husband Calvin Atkinson Sr., grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Norma was an animal lover; they brought her so much joy, she loved her fur babies. She loved to read true stories and enjoyed working in the garden. She was also very patriotic and loved attending church and was very devoted to her faith. Norma loved the lord, and she thanked him daily for all the blessings in her life. But what she enjoyed most was being the best Homemaker she could be. Norma had a beautiful soul with a genuine heart to help anyone and everyone who crossed her path.
She was loved and will missed greatly. Norma was not the type to seek attention, so in keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services.
