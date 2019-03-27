Elizabeth Iva Seidel, 87 of League City, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born October 18, 1931 in New Orleans, LA and moved to La Marque after her marriage to William Sidney Seidel in 1953. In January of 2015 she moved to League City.
Elizabeth was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Ladies Guild for 62 years. She and Sidney belonged to the Two Left Feet dance club, were members of the Silvertones Retirees and enjoyed many dances with good friends. She and Sidney enjoyed traveling and the many trips to Vermont to visit their son and his family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Jeanne Antonini, her husband Sidney, two brothers Dick Antonini and wife Shirley and Bill Antonini, one nephew Steve Antonini.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Pam Vassallo, Sharon and John Gamblin, Bill and Susie Seidel and Patricia Dierschke; her grandchildren Lindsay and Jeremy Gordy, Eric and Nikki Vassallo, Danielle and Matthew Bombardier, Kayla and Tyler Holden, Chase Dierschke and Heather Gamblin; great-grandchildren Brayden and Charly Vassallo, Landan and Aubrey Gordy; nephew Dennis Antonini and wife Sheila, great nephew Shaun Antonini, great niece Julie Abodie and husband Patrick and great-great nieces Camille and Isabella Abodie.
A visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
