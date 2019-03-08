Robert E. Klyng Jr.

March 1, 1954 - December 25, 2018

My mom and I will always remember my Dad as a funny, quiet, intelligent, independent and loving individual. There wasn’t a car he couldn’t repair nor an electrical problem he couldn’t solve. My dad was not a jack of all trades but a master. After retiring from LADWP, he became an adept bowler and golfer (quickly surpassing my skills!).

He loved his Harley, his Cowboys and Eric Clapton - but most of all he loved his Family.

We want to thank all his family and friends who have supported him throughout the past 2 years. His mother, my grandmother Bernice Klyng of La Marque will especially miss his thoughtfulness and kindness.

Donations can be made to UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center (Dr. Rosen) in memory of my dad. ​www.cancer.ucla.edu

Love,

Anne and Jonathon

