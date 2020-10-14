Our beloved matriarch, Bertha Fontenot Palmer, 82, received her call into eternal rest on October 9, 2020. Bertha was born on September 24, 1938 in Mallet, LA to Wesley and Selena Fontenot
Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, and one great-granddaughter.
Bertha leaves to cherish her precious memories with her daughter, Diane “Kathy” Fontenot; her sons, James, JD, Sr., and Charles Fontenot; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one lovingly expected great-granddaughter; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. with rosary at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
All memorials, condolences, and floral arrangements may be sent to Field-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828, Galveston, TX 77550. Bertha’s full obituary may be viewed at www.fieldsjohnson.com
