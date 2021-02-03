Cordelia Smith

ALVIN, TEXAS — Cordelia Dean Smith, 84 of Alvin, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 26, 1936 in Rusk, Texas to Thomas Allison and Tilee Lillie Mae Dean. She later moved to San Antonio and it was where she married the love of her life Leo William Smith on February 14, 1959. Together, they shared 54 years of life and ministry. They raised five children, three daughters and two boys. A pastor's wife, Cordelia traveled across Texas alongside her husband wherever God called them, from Floresville to Kenedy to Victoria to Richmond to La Marque, the latter being where they would spend the majority of their life in the ministry. "Mi-Mi" loved people. She relished her role as a pastor's wife, and she greatly enjoyed the opportunities she had to befriend the members of the congregation of each church where she and Leo served. Cordelia was known for her affability, kindness, and silliness. She always had a giant smile on her face, which topped off the warmth and love she expressed towards her family, friends, and everyone she came into contact with. Her laughter and love of life endeared so many to her. Cordelia's fondest memories were when she would be gathered with her family and when she would spend time with the grandkids she loved so dearly.
Cordelia was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, and her eldest daughter, Terry. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Vernon Lee Smith and Marta Lou of La Marque; Timothy Lane and Bonnie Smith of Alvin; Tammy Leigh and Robert Warren of McKinney; and Vikki L'Dawn and David Kirk of League City. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Dillon Smith, Todd Warren, Kaleb Smith, Haleigh Wells, Emily Warren, Hannah Smith, Benjamin Ray, Jonathan Kirk, Zachary Kirk, and five great-grandchildren, Haddie, Charlie and Jack Warren, Leo and Riley Smith, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517, Dickinson, Texas, on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. A funeral service will also be held in her honor on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 am at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517, Dickinson, Texas with Dr. Bruce Peterson officiating and Jimmy Herwick with the music. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Pallbearers will be Dale Cook of San Antonio, Nathan English of San Antonio, Sean Krenek of Santa Fe, Steve Krenek of LaMarque, Albie McLeroy of San Antonio and Tim Sawyer of Orange.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief or the TBM Forever Foundation. Call (214) 381-2800 to find out how to donate.
