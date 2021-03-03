LEAGUE CITY, TX — Robin Pelleschi Levy, 63, of League City, Texas, entered into eternal life on February 13th, 2021.
Born in Kingston, PA, she was the daughter of Nevio C. Pelleschi, West Wyoming and the late Colleen "Mickey" Hinson Pelleschi.
Robin was a 1975 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and went on to receive her BA and worked on her MBA at Penn State University. After college Robin moved to a suburb of Houston, Texas, where she met the love of her life, Richard Levy.
She was employed by the international law firm of King & Spalding for 15 years, serving first as the Human Resources Manager for the Houston and Austin offices then later promoted to Director of Administration for both offices. She was a well-respected member of the firm's administrative management team.
Robin loved sailing with Richard crossing oceans in their beloved boat Bombadilla. She also cherished the time spent with her family and dear friends.
She was a former member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter and a current member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, League City, Texas.
Preceding her in death in addition to her mother were her Aunt Rose, Uncle Hugo, mother-in-law, Mary Levy, father-in-law, Richard S. Levy, and brother-in-law, David Levy.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 37 years, Richard Levy, her father Nevio Pelleschi, and Aunt Bruna (John) Delconte. Also surviving are brothers Michael (Sandy) Pelleschi, Dallas and Stephen (Kathy) Pelleschi, Exeter, sister-in-laws Joan (Mark) Hinrichs, and Debbie Levy, Memphis, Tennessee, niece Katee and nephews, Michael Dominick, Matthew Pelleschi and Chris Levy, great nephews, Damien and Aidan Levy and great niece Reagan Levy.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 5th from 9 to 11 am at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. A memorial mass will follow at 11 am.
The Monsignor John Sempa will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Wyoming.
Memorial donations can be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts@mdanderson.org or to cancerresearch.org.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
