Flores
Funeral services for Luciano Flores will be held today at 1:00pm at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Mayes
Funeral service for Lillian Mayes will be held today at 11:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Thrapp
Funeral services for David Thrapp will be held today at 3:00pm at James Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX.
