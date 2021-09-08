GALVESTON — Mattie Lee Warren, 94 of Galveston, TX, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 6, 2021. She was born December 12, 1926, in Jasper, TX, to John and Corine Blount.
Mattie was employed at the University of Texas Medical Branch for 21 years in the Newborn Nursery before retiring.
Mattie united with the Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. S. L. Rugeley and continue serving under the leadership of Dr. Vernon L. Baines .
Mattie was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Corine Blount, sister, Rose Ella Bryant, and brother, Johnny Blount.
Mattie leaves cherished memories with her children; Mary Waddell (Connie), Barbara Scurry, Theodore Scurry, Jr., Perry Scurry and Dianna Scurry-Porter; grandchildren; Stacey Waddell-Hill (Harlan) and Joshua Scurry; great grandson; Christopher hill and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Vernon L. Baines. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
