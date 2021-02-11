James Howard Sessions

GALVESTON — James Howard Session, 77, departed this life on February 8, 2021, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX.
James’s family will celebrate his life on Saturday, February 13, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 PM followed by celebration service at 2:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev, E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required with limited seating.
James leaves a heart full of memories to his daughter, Nicole Session; granddaughters, Amanda Session and Angela Privette; sisters, Mary Ann Session (Jerry), Shirley Reagins, and Felecia Jenkins; devoted friend, Carolyn Yuself; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
See full obit and sign guestbook at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.