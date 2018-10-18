Walton Orlando Taylor
GALVESTON—Walton Orlando Taylor, 49, departed this life on Friday, October 12, 2018, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Elizabeth Sowell Subjects
BAYTOWN—Elizabeth Sowell Subjects, 78, departed this life on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at her residence in Baytown, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
