GALVESTON—Rolando Pena age 66 of Galveston passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the First Church of God 2209- 29th street North Texas City, Texas 77590, Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 9:00am on Tuesday.
Born September 7, 1953 in Mission, Texas to Jesus Pena and Susana Ybarra Pena, Rolando was a true and genuine musician through and through. He was featured in Coast Magazine for his unique style and design used in custom Guitar building. Rolando was known for his love of music far and wide. He will be missed but will live on in his creations on great musical instruments that are enjoyed by so many people. He was a terrific husband, father and grandfather. The bright light in his eyes were his grandchildren and great grandchildren that knew his love for them. Now sharing his talents with the Angels may he find rest until we see him again.
Preceded in death by his parents and a son Rolando Pena, Jr.; survivors include his loving wife of 43 years Jo Ann Pena of Galveston; daughters, Yvonne Pena Daggett, Dianne Pena Rojas and husband Eric all of Vista, CA, Jennifer Silliman and husband Carlos, Michelle Pena, Joanna Pena DeLaPaz and husband Adrian and Andrea Pena all of Galveston; sons, Jesus Pena, Sr. of Texas City and Elverth Mario Pena and wife Jeni of Galveston; sister, Susana Aleman and husband Jesus of McAllen, TX; brothers, Jose Pena and wife Lorena of Brownsville, Jesus Pena and wife Leticia of Matamoros, MX, Victor Pena and wife Marianelva and Mario Pena all of Brownsville; 22 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Jesus Pena, Sr., Mario Pena, Adrian DeLaPaz, Carlos Silliman, Jesus Pena, Jr. and Gabriel Martinez.
