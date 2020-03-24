Allison Marie Scroggins, age 21 passed away on Wednesday, March 18. She was born on November 30, 1998. Allison is survived by her Father, Thomas Perry Scroggins, Jr.; her Mother, Deborah Marie (Phlipot) Scroggins; her brother, Zachary Thomas Scroggins; her Grandmother, Sue (Watts) Scroggins.
Allison is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Texas, Ohio and in Georgia. She was preceded in death by her Grandmother, Jeannette (Budde) Phlipot; her Grandfather, Ernest Phlipot; and her Grandfather, Thomas Perry Scroggins.
Allison grew up in Seabrook, Texas. She was a 2017 graduate of Clear Falls High School in League City, Texas where she lettered in golf. She attended Blinn College in College Station. She was currently enrolled at The Center for Advanced Legal Studies and was on track to complete her certificate in July of this year (Honorary Paralegal Certificate awarded 3/2020). She was working for Goldsberry & Associates as a Legal Assistant. She was learning and doing so many different things at the law firm. Her plan was to go to Law School at the University of Houston.
Allison enjoyed running, working out, listening to music, spending time with her friends and she loved to shop. She was a wonderful cook. She had an excellent eye for fashion and design. She loved animals, specifically, her dog Thunder. Allison loved to travel and looked forward too many more vacations and trips.
Allison was a beautiful girl inside and out. She was a caring, loving and generous person. Allison was a strong-willed person who was great at speaking with her eyes. Her facial expressions were priceless.
Allison spent a large part of her youth as a softball pitcher. She placed in the top 10 in the Texas State Tournament. Her softball team finished in the top 9 in the nation at the World Series in Florida. Allison played club Volleyball for several years. She was an amazing athlete.
Allison will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her smile and hardy laugh will forever be remembered. Be free, be happy and soar beautiful girl. We love you.
Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, we will be following the guidelines set by the Governor’s office. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm (10 persons at a time) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City TX 77573. A Private graveside service for the family will be at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster TX; Pastor Lane Skyles (Allison’s Godfather) officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Advanced Legal Studies, 800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. South, Suite 100 Houston TX 77042. Contact Sarah M. Casey; Office Administrator (713) 275-2656; sarah@paralegal.edu. Contributions will be used to award scholarships for student resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.