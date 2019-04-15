John Clayton
SANTA FE—Mr. John Clayton, 94, passed from this life Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Robert Raymond Combs
GALVESTON—Robert Raymond Combs age 19 of Galveston passed away Thursday April 11, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Joe Lee Spiller Sr.
HITCHCOCK—Joe Lee Spiller Sr., 84, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
Mary Pizzuto
Mary Pizzuto, 83, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Blay Ruffino, III
GALVESTON—Blay Ruffino, III age 41 of Galveston passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, www.CarnesBrothers.com
