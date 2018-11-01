Burr
Graveside services for Seth Burr will be held at 11 a.m. at Confederate Cemetery in Alvin under the direction of Scott Family Funeral Home.
Barnaby
Funeral services for Shirley Barnaby will be held at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel AME on 2209 Emancipation Ave., Houston TX.
Jones
Celebration of life services for Perry Jones will be held at 7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
