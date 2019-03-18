Gary Lynn Claypole, went to be with his Lord on March 13, 2019, due to pancreatic cancer at his home in Galveston, Texas.
His Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Moody Methodist Church, Galveston, Texas.
He was born July 27, 1949, in Richmond, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Constance; his 3 sons, Daniel, Christopher and Richard; his sisters Linda and Judi and brother Melvin Lee. He also is survived by his 8 grandchildren, Jeremy, Austin, Megan, Mason, Richard, Ashley, Tristian and Cally Grace and his 2 great-grandsons Tyler and Jeremiah.
His love of life and laughter will surely be missed by his loved ones and friends.
Cremation services provided by Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Galveston, TX.
