"He who tills his land will have plenty of bread, but he who pursues worthless things lacks sense." (Proverbs 12:11)
William McCray Johnson, Ph.D., 70, passed away Feb. 12, 2021. William was born on March 17, 1950, in Pittsville, Virginia; he was the third of eight children born to the late McCray and Clara Johnson.
William gave his life to Christ at an early age where he was a member of Ridgeway United Methodist Church, Pittsville, VA.
William was a 1969 graduate of Northside High School in Gretna, VA. He furthered his education at the University of Maryland where he received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science and proceeded on to obtain his doctorate degree in Plant Pathology and Botany from Oklahoma State University. William was the administrator of Galveston County's AgriLife Extension Office. He began running the Extension Office in 1997. During his time in Galveston, he helped guide tremendous growth of the County's Extension programs.
William also led teams of experts diagnosing tree and plant problems on the Gulf Coast after hurricanes, floods and freezes.
William was also a weekly columnist for The Galveston County Daily News where his column ran the gamut on topics around planting advice. His final column published Feb. 9, 2021.
William was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Leon Johnson; deceased infant sister; first wife Kay (Bee); and brothers-in-law Kenneth Wilson and David Carr.
William leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Nyoka Hayes-Johnson; two stepsons Darian Artmore of Texas City, and Dante Hayes of Pearland; a stepdaughter Di'Vona Hayes of Texas City; one step-grandson Ezra Balinas- Artmore; brother, Jerry Johnson (Melanie) of Gretna, VA; five sisters, Betty Fowler (Clayton) of Lynchburg, VA, Laura Parks (Lonnie) of Halifax, VA, Jeanette Wilson of Chatham, VA, Connie Adkins (Danny) of Danville, VA, and Patsy Bennett (Marvin) of Gretna, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday February 22, 2021; viewing will be from 9 a.m.-11a.m. with services starting at 11a.m. at Carnes Funeral , Texas City, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.