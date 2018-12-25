Linda Jean Harvey, 58, of Santa Fe, passed away December 23, 2018, in Texas City. Linda was born December 28, 1959, to Bobbie and Robert McBride in Pecos, Texas.
Linda was an Off Site Sales Coordinator for Grainger at UTMB. She loved her family, State Parks, Tuesday night mixer bowling, and dogs. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, and by her husband Thomas Gene Harvey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, son Ryan Murley and his wife Anita Kay Jackson-Murley, sisters Rhonda Hosea, and Tara Lynn Starnes and husband Bryan; brothers Brent McBride and wife Corrie, and Ronald McBride and wife Linda; grandchildren Michael Dornfeld, Tyler Dornfeld, Abigail Dornfeld, and Canyon Jackson Murley; ex husband Ty Murley and wife Annette; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation in her honor will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. A funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 28, 2018, at, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4655 South Shore Blvd, League City, TX. Interment will follow at LaPorte Cemetery, LaPorte, TX.
