James Whitcomb Eagan Airey, Jr., known as “Jim” to his family and friends, passed away July 19, 2018 at his home in Galveston, TX. He was born February 7, 1933 to Rev. James Whitcomb Eagan Airey and Johanna Guelich Airey in Shreveport, LA.
After attending public schools in Shreveport and Houston, Jim enlisted in the Navy and retired from the Naval Reserves in 1975 after 25 years of service. Jim received his bachelor’s degree from North Texas State in Denton. He worked in Galveston ISD for over 30 years as a PE teacher, swim coach and guidance counselor.
Jim lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling, playing Texas Holdem, trading stocks, collecting treasures, and spending time with his friends. He had a love of animals, especially for his beloved talking parrots.
Jim will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents in 1944. He is survived by his cousin Richard Senechal and a host of extended family and friends.
A service will be held on Wednesday, August 1 at 10:45 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery. Enter lane 1 upon arrival to follow escort to Chapel, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., in Houston. (281)447-8686
