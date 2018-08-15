March 20, 1936 - July 9, 2018
Mary J. “Sylvie” Potts-Singleton was born on March 20, 1936 to Dock Jackson, in Columbus, Texas. She was reared by her grandparents Henderson and Sylvia Jackson.
Mary attended public schools in Columbus, Texas before moving to Galveston, Texas. She was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital for 34 years as a Sterile Processing Technician in Central Supply before her retirement when the hospital closed its doors. She relocated to Arlington, Virginia where she lived a joy filled retirement until her transition from this life on Monday, July 9, 2018 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her husband Mr. Charles Singleton; her father Dock Jackson; sons John Eric and Michael Anthony Jackson; and devoted cousins Franklin Berry Sr. and Andrew L. Jackson.
Mary leaves to mourn her passing two sons, Larry W. Jackson Sr. of Houston, TX and Leon Potts of Galveston, TX; two daughters, Lisa M. Potts of Clarksburg, MD, and Dr. Gail L. Potts of Woodbridge, VA; her 13 grandchildren, Larry Jackson Jr. of Beaumont, TX, Andrea “Nikki” Johnson of Houston, TX, Tiasha Harris-Jones of Memphis, TN, Michael Jackson Jr. of Humble, TX, Sydney Jackson of Texas, City, TX, Erica Walker of Ft. Worth, TX, Brandi Jackson of Ft. Worth, TX, Timothy Dowdy of Stillwater, OK, Mamie Edwards of OK, Andreus Potts of Frederick, MD, Chloe Potts of Clarksburg, MD, Alyah Potts of Seabrook, TX, and Mariah Potts of Texas City, TX; 9 great-grandchildren; devoted cousins, Clyde Ashton of Portland, OR and Georgette Scott of Houston, TX ; best friend Gertrude Guillory of La Marque, TX, a host of loving family throughout Texas and good friends at Culpepper Gardens in Arlington, VA.
A private Homegoing Celebration of this phenomenal woman’s life will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 in La Marque, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tom Floyd Memorial Fund at Culpepper Gardens, 4435 N. Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.