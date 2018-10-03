Dorothy J. Wise (nee Thompson)

1934-2018
Dorothy J. Wise passed away in her sleep on Sept 4th 2018 after suffering from the effects of Parkinson’s and associated Dementia. The last two years of her life she lived at Silverado Care on Cypresswood Drive, Houston, Texas, lovingly cared for by the staff at that facility.
She is survived by Bob, her husband of over 60 years, her two children, Gary R. Wise and Julie J. McKenzie, two brothers and wives, Jerry and Sylvia Thompson and Hubert (Bert) and Kathy Thompson, 6 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Dorothy (Janey to some) was born on Galveston Island at John Sealy Hospital, now UTMB, on Christmas Day in 1934 and lived there until 1958. She graduated from Ball High School, also working for her Dad in his grocery store on Broadway (Thompson’s Grocery 1943-53), helping out in the store and delivering orders. When her Dad sold his store for health reasons she worked at Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator and at J.C. Penney as a cashier.
In November 1957 she met a young fellah’ at a party on a British merchant ship loading grain in the Port of Galveston and fell in love with Bob Wise who was just as infatuated with the lovely young lady he had met. Bob returned to England to take his first marine deck officer exams and Dorothy followed him later in April 1958 by Lykes Lines ship. They were married quietly at a civil ceremony in Tunbridge Wells, Kent with Bob’s parents and a few close friends attending.
Dorothy and Bob lived in Sevenoaks for a while but because she was pregnant with son Gary they moved to a house in Tunbridge Wells and Bob came ashore to work in an office at Canadian Pacific in London. Later daughter Julie was born and the family built a house designed and built by Bob’s Father who was a builder. Bob gave up his commuter city life desk job and took a gamble to work as a salesman for a paging company. Some years later Dorothy and Bob moved to Hong Kong for new opportunities and spent 4 years in Hong Kong before moving again to the U.S. to the head office of the new owners of his employers in Pittsburgh, PA. All this time Dorothy patiently put up with Bob’s moving round, heavy worldwide travel schedule and what must have seemed like umpteen relocations. One thing was certain however,.. in 1981 she was back in the U.S. and closer to her family in Galveston, Texas.
Because of the vicarious nature of the industry that Bob was in, the buyouts, takeovers and closings of many radio manufacturers, Dorothy and Bob were soon on the move again. Moving to Raleigh, NC then to Lynchburg, VA then back to Raleigh until Bob retired in 2001. For some years Bob had asked Dorothy to move to Texas and each time she declined. In 2004 she suddenly asked Bob if they could go back to Texas. Bob was only too happy to move and they and eventually settled in Spring, Texas just outside Houston. By this time son Gary was also living in the U.S. and eventually moved to Houston.
Dorothy started to have health issues and after two knee replacements, and two bunion operations she was just about out of surgical experiences. Unfortunately she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2009 which came as a lightning bolt out of the blue. She was devastated but decided that she would just have to do the best she could and work through it. Over the next 7 years she slowly declined until 2016 when it reached crisis point and Bob could no longer look after her 24/7. She was placed in a memory home at Silverado on Cypresswood Drive in north Houston and was put on hospice care and taken off all medications. Bob & Gary were certain she would not survive until Christmas 2016 but she fought off pneumonia and blood clots and thrived for 2 more years until Sept 4 when it was just too much. She went to sleep on a Friday night August 31 2018 and died peacefully the following Monday morning. It was a blessing to have those two extra years but despite being prepared Bob is devastated at losing the only partner he loved for over 60 years and it will take a lot of fortitude to get through it.
Dorothy’s earthly body was gifted to Science Care for medical research and she was cremated with ashes returned to Bob.
There will be a Memorial and Celebration of Life Service at The Waters Church at 2710 N. Mason Road, Suite 145, Katy TX 77449 on October 20th 2018 at 11.a.m.
All are welcome. RSVP please!
No flowers, any donations to a charity of your choice.
