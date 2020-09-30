Julian R. Vasquez, of Galveston, departed this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Julian died at UTMB Galveston with his beloved wife of 56 years and their children by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 2 sisters, Julian is survived by wife Rosa Vasquez of Galveston, TX; son Julian Vasquez (Monica) of Conroe, TX; son Jorge Vasquez (Veronica) of San Antonio, TX; daughter Diana McElroy (Billy) of Lewisville, TX; son Eddie Vasquez (Julie) of Santa Fe, TX; daughter Edna Rios (Javier)of League City, TX; son Julio Vasquez (Anna) of Brooklyn, NY; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, and 3 sisters.
A small private celebration of his life will be held in Galveston, TX at a later date. The family is grateful for the great care given by Harbor Hospice, UTMB ER medical staff, UTMB ICU medical staff, and a special thanks to a great friend and neighbor, Marilou Tubig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.