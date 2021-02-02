LEAGUE CITY — Ernestine (Tine) Schanzer, 93, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, in League City, Texas. She was born November 20, 1927, in El Campo, to Jamie and Eula Lamance.
Ernestine graduated from La Poynor High School in 1944 and then joined the Cadet Nurses Corp and completed her nurses training in 1947 at UTMB, in Galveston.
Ernestine was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society, Friendship Club, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, UTMB, School of Nursing Alumni Association, and Retirees Association.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, gardening, and most of all family get-togethers.
Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Luke Schanzer.
Ernestine is survived by her children: Chris Wooley and her husband, Gaddis; Jerry Schanzer and his wife, Sherri; Dr. Cathy Schanzer and her husband, Tom Lewis; Barbara Schanzer; Frank Schanzer; Tommy Schanzer and his wife, Kathy; John Schanzer and his wife, Pam and Glenn Schanzer and his wife, Terri. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas. A service will follow at 11:00am, with Father David Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
In honor of Tine at her request, please wear bright colors if you have them. She wanted her life to be celebrated with bright colors like the person she was.
Do to Covid-19, masks are required.
