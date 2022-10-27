Funeral services for Friday, October 28, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JohnsonServices for Verlena Johnson will be held at 11am, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. 312 Rose Street Texas City, TX 77591 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Service Funeral Service Texas City Tx × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGrowing Houston chain buys Queen's Bar-B-Que; couple buys Santa Fe castleGalveston car chase suspect held on $1.1 million in bondsOverdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston CountyGalveston ISD buses, police vehicle involved in wreck on I-45Galveston businessmen injured in crash on BroadwayGalveston District 2 councilman plans to resign because of moveI-45 lanes reopened after crash near La MarqueHOT fight gets hotter after Galveston park board seeks legal opinionGalveston jury acquits man of aggravated sexual assault of a child chargeTwo women wounded in accidental shooting at Texas City range CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sail CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Guest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (51) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (49) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Galveston ISD must build an eight-lane track (44) Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate (42) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37)
