Hartnett
Funeral services for Rhyder Hartnett at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Rico
Funeral services for Richard Rico Sr. will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Aaron
Celebration of life services for Mark Aaron will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall Post 800 located at 1014 24th St. Rear in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
