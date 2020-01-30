GALVESTON—
Scott Moss, age 48, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Texas City, Texas on August 11, 1971. At an early age Scott's dad taught him how to fish. He took to fishing like a duck to water. He spent most summers fishing off his grandpa's pier in Galveston. At age eleven he moved to Germany with his family where he learned to play soccer on German leagues and learned to ski in the Alps. After returning to the US, Scott played on state championship soccer teams in both Mississippi and Colorado and was selected for the Junior Olympic team in his age bracket in Colorado three years in a row. After graduation from high school in Colorado, Scott returned to his first love, Galveston and fishing, where he became an entrepreneur in the bait and tackle business. After Hurricane Ike, Scott and friends Billy and Tonya Praker opened Bayou Bait and Tackle and now Smitty's Bait House. Together, they worked hard and played hard taking care of business with a lot of help from their friends. Despite all of Scott's physical accomplishments in life his strongest suit was making lifelong friends everywhere he went. His heart was big and his love was strong, so if you were lucky enough to be his friend and would like to do something to commemorate Scott, please pay a kindness forward in his name. He would like that.
He is survived by his mother Carol Christie and husband Richard; father Robert Moss and wife Karen; grandmother Grace Clifford; brother David Moss; step-siblings, Kim Christie, John Christie, Kara Negrete, Caity Fransen(Matt), Glenn Christie, William Parker, Jr(CJ), Keith Parker(Shelley), Patrick Parker(Kristi) and Theresa Asaenz(RayDon).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
