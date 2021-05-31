KATY, TEXAS — Mary Lou Radler passed away at her home in Katy on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 85 years. A sixth-generation Texan, she was born on May 29, 1935, in Denton, Texas, to Roswell Lane Clark and Mary Lou Richardson Clark. On October 3, 1959, she married Frank Rudolph Radler in La Marque, Texas, and for the past 21 years, they have made their home in Katy. Mary Lou graduated from The University of North Texas and was an elementary school teacher for 31 years, teaching mostly first grade, in Snyder, Nederland and La Marque, where she was a member and local-chapter president of Alpha Delta Kappa. After retiring, she enjoyed numerous activities, including serving as a volunteer reader at Royal ISD, participating in the Ladies Book Club, and she was a member of the United Methodist Women with Katy First United Methodist Church, as well as a very loved and active member of the Brookshire First United Methodist Church, where she taught confirmation class. Mary Lou especially loved her family, she loved teaching elementary-school age children, and she baked the best brownies, pralines, and other delights.
She is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Frank Radler of Katy, Texas; children, Laura Radler of Richmond, Texas, Greg Radler and his wife Donna of Rosharon, Texas, and Marilyn Radler of Houston, Texas; her three grandchildren, Kellyn Radler, Conner Radler and Emma Lane Radler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roswell Lane Clark and Mary Lou Richardson Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Brookshire First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sue Lyle officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate; or to Lone Star Shih Tzu & Lhasa Apso Rescue at http://shihtzu-rescue.com/testwebsite/index.php/get-involved/donate/
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
