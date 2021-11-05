Leonard E. Swischuk

GALVESTON — Leonard (Len) Swischuk passed away peacefully in Galveston, TX on October 22, 2021, surrounded by his devoted and loving family.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Mary, his sister Vivian, and by his beloved wife Jane (Janie). He is survived by his four sons: Tim Swischuk (Margarita), Jim Swischuk (Lindsey), Mike Swischuk (Stephanie), Peter Swischuk (Cielo), and fourteen grandchildren.
Leonard was born on June 14, 1937, in Bellevue (township of Crowsnest Pass) AB, Canada. He was born to Ukrainian/Polish immigrants who ran a gas station/general store in Bellevue until he was age 13. Following this, his family moved to Calgary where he attended school and the University of Alberta earning his medical degree in 1960. In Calgary Len met the love of his life, Janie Campbell. They married on December 28, 1960. The newly married couple moved to Ottawa followed by a move to Saskatoon and eventually moving on to Oklahoma City, OK. At the University of Oklahoma Dr Swischuk entered his radiology residency and began his long and illustrious career in pediatric radiology. In 1970 the family, now complete with four young boys, moved to Galveston, TX where he took a position as a member of the faculty at UTMB and practiced for the next 50 years, working well past his 80th birthday.
During this time, he became a worldwide authority in pediatric radiology authoring six textbooks, publishing over three hundred (300) articles in various medical journals, and lecturing throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Additionally, he has received gold medals from four different national and state radiology societies. While at UTMB, he served in several roles including chairman of the department of radiology. He was known for his direct and honest approach to all, regardless of position. He was a teacher, mentor, and source of inspiration for the thousands of students, residents, and colleagues he encountered during his career. Many often referred to him as a second father or grandfather that changed the direction of their lives and professions.
Aside from being a great academic, he was even a better husband and father. His beloved wife, Janie, was the center of his universe. Their marriage, of over 60 years, was that special ingredient behind all his successes. Together they found a way to balance work and family. In addition, his four sons meant everything to him, and despite a busy and successful career, the boys always knew that he considered his time as a father as his most significant role. Dr. Swischuk touched enumerable lives in a positive way and thus he will be dearly missed.
After cremation, Len’s ashes will be blended with his recently departed wife’s ashes and spread in a favorite valley in the Colorado Mountains.
A memorial service to honor Dr Swischuk’s work, accomplishments and to celebrate his kind spirit, and infectious enthusiasm for life is to be held at UTMB in January. An announcement of the exact date will be made once preparations are complete.
