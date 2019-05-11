Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.