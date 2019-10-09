GALVESTON—The family of Bernadine Cooper invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church (909 40th Galveston).
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
