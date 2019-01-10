On Christmas night, David Glass Jr. of Anahuac, was called to be with the Lord.
He was born July 22, 1927, a Navy Veteran of World War II in the Pacific Fleet and lived in Texas City for 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, LaDonna Glass of 69 years of marriage; daughter, Latrica (Tish) Marshall of Anahuac; son, Neal Glass and wife Ginger of Dickinson; grandchildren, Jeff Gates and wife Michelle, Brad Gates and wife Felicia, David Gates and wife Amanda, and Richard Glass and Andrea Solis and husband Israel; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services will be held later in January at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
