Brenda Winter McCoy

SEATTLE WASHINGTON — Brenda Winters McCoy of Seattle Washington was born on May 15, 1948 in Galveston, TX. She attended school in Galveston Co.
She is preceded in death by her parents Johnnie & Samantha Winters, brother John Winters (Mattie), sister Doris Milburn (Clary) and Alfreda Winters.
She will forever be in the hearts of her family, husband Ken McCoy, daughters Stacy McCoy and Rekeda Roundtree (Thomas), son Jovan McCoy (Teresa), brothers Horace & Joseph Winters, sister Cynthia Winters, McCoy Family & god-daughter Rosetta Milburn Cooper. She will be missed by ALL her nieces, nephews, cousins and 9 grand kids.
Her services will be on Saturday, 4/10/21 at 11:00am at Southside Church of Christ in Seattle Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.