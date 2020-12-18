TEXAS CITY — Rodolfo Lara, Jr., 67, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home with the burial following at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Rodolfo Lara, Jr. was born November 13, 1953 in Galveston, Texas. He served in the US Army Second Battalion — Company D. Rodolfo worked 37 years with Marathon Petroleum Company in Texas City. He loved sitting in his den listening to Tejano music, making CD’s for his family and friends, and taking home videos and pictures. One of his favorite pass times was taking rides to the Texas City Dike to watch the local’s fish, especially during the Tackle Time fishing tournament. He also loved cooking BBQ for his family and friends and having them over at his home.
Rodolfo was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by mother, Mary L. Lara; father, Rodolfo Lara; brothers, Richard Lara and Julio Sanchez; grandmother, Julia Martinez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Dianna Lara; sons, Rodolfo Lara III and wife Erica of Texas City; John N. Lara and wife Melissa of Buna; daughters, Latisha L. Clark and husband Andre of Galveston, Leilani Lara and husband Phillip Urbina of Galveston; grandchildren, Bianca R. Lara, Briana L. Lara, Mateo S. Chavez, Neco V. Cruz, Ruben O. Lara, Mya A. Chavez, Raymond A. Lara, Rodolfo R. Lara, Kaleiya A Clark, John N. Lara, Jr. and Calvin W. Lara; and sisters, Rosemary McCammon and husband Robert Jr. and Elizabeth Maza and husband Rey of Texas City.
Pallbearers include Rodolfo Lara III, Ruben O. Lara, Raymond A. Lara, Rodolfo R. Lara, Mateo S. Chavez, Neco V. Cruz, John N. Lara, John N. Lara, Jr. and Calvin W. Lara
We ask that you please send any flowers and arrangements to the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, located at 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy. Texas City, Texas77590.
