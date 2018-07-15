Peggy Rush Smith passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, July,13, 2018. Peggy was born February 24, 1931, in Brady, Texas.
She lived most of her life in Galveston, TX, but recently resided in League City. She devoted much of her time and energy doing volunteer work and caring for her four children. Her interests included family, bird watching and playing bridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Robert Smith, M.D., and her son, Daniel Robert Smith II. Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Smith; daughter Barbara Wahl and husband David Wahl; son David Smith and wife Cindi Smith. Her 4 grandchildren, Ian Smith, Shannon Smith, Scott Wahl, and Daniel Wahl. Several nieces and nephews; Cheryl and Pete Deviney; Deborah and John Linscomb; Larry and Kathy Linscomb.
Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main St., League City, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. A private family burial will take place at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice Care, and most especially Roda Kilgore for the loving and compassionate care they provided their mother.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Quality of Care Day Habilitation, 2047 W Main St #B5, League City, TX 77573.
