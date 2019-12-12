Daniel Cordero, 84, passed away at his residence on December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Chapel of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Texas. Mr. Cordero's family will be receiving friends for visitation at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow Services at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Mr. Cordero was born in Rio Hondo, Texas January 19, 1935. He was enlisted into the United States Army January 3, 1955 and served his country proudly until such time that he was honorably discharged on December 10, 1957. For many years he worked as a mechanical engineer prior to retirement.
Mr. Cordero is preceded in death by his mother, Cruz Suarez Cordero; and also his sister, Elizabeth Cordero.
He is survived by his daughter, Kris Snaidauf & husband, John, and their children, Samantha & Johnathan; his four sons, Michael Cordero and wife, Sandy and their daughter, Cassandra, Thomas Cordero & wife, Bunmi and their children, Thomas Micah, Josiah, Isabelle and Benjamin, Ronald Cordero & wife, Yvette & their children, Daniel, Olivia, Julian, Gabriel, Linnea, Lily and Lauria and also his son, Tim Cordero. Mr. Cordero also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Mason and Zayne Cordero and Cody Lunz; his only brother, David Cordero & wife, Pauline, other loving family and friends. His inspirations in life touched the hearts of many and he will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be his 4 sons, Michael, Thomas, Ronald and Tim Cordero, his son-in-law, John Snaidauf, and his grandson, Julian Cordero. Honorary pallbearer will be Mr. Cordero's brother, David Cordero.
