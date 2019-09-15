Reverend Elbert Leroy “Lee” Nelson, Jr.
GALVESTON—Reverend Elbert Leroy “Lee” Nelson, Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Belluomini
SANTA FE—Michael Belluomini, 71, of Santa Fe, passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Justina Vargas Gonzales
HOUSTON—Justina Vargas Gonzales, age 92, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Paul “Chief ” Salazar
GALVESTON—Paul “Chief ” Salazar, age 75, of Seabrook passed away Saturday September 14, 2019 at his residence in Seabrook. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Lawrence “Buster” Laday
GALVESTON—Lawrence “Buster” Laday of La Marque passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
