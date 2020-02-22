Steven Alexander Sherwood, age 28, of Galveston passed away Saturday, February 01, 2020 at his residence in Galveston.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11AM at St. Jude Catholic Parish, 500 East Dallas St, Mansfield, TX 76063
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3PM - 6PM at KC Hall, 2625 South Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015
