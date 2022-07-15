Francis Monroe Frank Whitehead

LA MARQUE, TX — Francis "Frank" Monroe Whitehead, 77, of La Marque, Texas passed away peacefully July 11th at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Frank was born in Jasper, TX on August 15th, 1944 to David Whitehead and Billie Boyett.
He went on to serve two tours in Viet Nam in which he became a highly decorated sergeant. He was very proud to serve his country and was a Marine to the core. After being honorably discharged, Frank proceeded with a life long career as a Millwright. During this time, as the business manager for the local Millwright union, he advocated for all Millwrights and developed a retirement plan for their future which is still utilized today.
Frank had a zest for life and definitely knew how to have a good time. This is apparent through all of the memories and stories he has gifted us with. Whether it be a story about his many fishing trips or any of his crazy antics, Frank always knew how to give us a good laugh.
Frank is proceeded in death by his parents David and Billie Whitehead, his brothers William and Hughie Whitehead, sister Charlotte Menard and granddaughter Darianne Whitehead.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Kerry Whitehead, sister Wilma Viktorin (Mark), daughters Sherri Alderman (Neil), Nikki Robertson and Kayla Crane (Evan Shields), sons Brian Whitehead and Justin Crane. Grandchildren Quinton Alderman, Lauren Aguilar, Billy Ray Wagner, Grayson Alderman, Gavin Alderman, Elisa Whitehead, Jayce Whitehead, and Kenzi Beltrami. He also leaves behind several great grandchildren, extended family members and several friends which had become his family.
Although he is no longer with us in a physical form, he will always be a beacon of light that continues to guide us.
Semper Fi, PaPa Frank. We've got it from here.
Thank you to all of the nurses at UTMB that have cared for him throughout the years.
Funeral services will be July 19th promptly at 2pm, 10710 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Senise foundation or to Toys for Tots.
