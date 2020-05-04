Johnny Torres Sr., 69, passed away on April 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Johnny was born July 26, 1950 in Galveston, TX to Alexander and Jovita Torres and raised in Texas City, Texas.
Johnny had an unparalleled zest for life, greeting friends and strangers alike- with a pep in his step, smile on his face, and a well-crafted prank for the unfortunate many that let their guards down. He was a great cook who found himself at home both in the kitchen or behind a grill. If you had the time, he had a great story or a joke to share.
Above all else, he was a loving, caring man devoted to his family, friends, and his Dallas Cowboys. Life never found him too busy to lend an ear or helping hand to those in need. Johnny approached life in a manner that allowed him to see the good in people. He had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important – the simplicity of living a life surrounded by those you love.
He is survived by his sons, Jay (Stacey), Marcus (Rachael), and Nicholas, and sisters Ofelia Ortiz, Mary Garcia, and Gloria Torres, nine grandchildren: Madison, Marcus Jr., Ulyssa, Trevor, Kala, Nicholas Jr., Lexy, Ayva, and Leah, and great-grandaughter Mila, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul Torres.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Cathy Rodriguez.
Johnny wanted his family and friends to gather to share stories in celebration of his life. Current social distancing restrictions prevent such a gathering. His many friends will soon be invited to share their memories with his family during a Memorial service.
