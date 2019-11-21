Services for Charles Langton will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Celebration of life services for Archie Brown will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mariposa at Bay Colony Community Room, 1101 FM 517 West, Dickinson under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.