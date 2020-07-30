Michael Wayne Bankhead
Michael Wayne Bankhead, 61, passed on July 25, 2020 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.
Gwendolyn Brown
GALVESTON—Gwendolyn Brown, 90, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
Benjamin “Benny” Lee Davis
Benjamin “Benny” Lee Davis, 78, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Nazarene Davis
GALVESTON—Nazarene Davis, 92, received her reward of eternal rest on Thursday July 30, 2020, at her granddaughter’s residence in La Marque, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
