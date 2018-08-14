TEXAS CITY—Mr. Kenneth Ray Lister passed from this life Friday morning, August 10, 2018, in Texas City.
Born February 25, 1943 in New Castle, Indiana, Mr. Lister had been a resident of Texas City since 1970. He had been a train conductor for Santa Fe Railroad for 39 years and was a member of United Transportation Union. Kenneth loved his family, especially his grandkids, his witty personality will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Janet (Fine) Lister; brother, Pete Lister.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 56 years, Terry Lister; sons, Gary Lister and wife Tricia of Dickinson, Tim Lister and wife, Julie of League City; daughter, Amy Self of La Marque; brothers, Dennis Lister and wife, Ginny, Marvin Lister, David Lister and wife, Debbie all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Jasmine Lister, Kenneth Self and wife, Becca, Heather Lister, Brittany Self, James Lister, William Lister, Emily Lister; great-grandchild, Kelsi Lister; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Berry, Ryan Chittenden, Gary Lister, James Lister, Tim Lister and Kenneth Self.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Kenneth’s name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.