A loving wife, mother, and nona, Sheila Ann (Duggar) Taormina, was called to our Father on May 29, 2019. Sheila was born on July 12, 1946, in Galveston, Texas to Robert and Norma (Cesari) Duggar.
Celebrating 51 years of marriage, Sheila is survived by her husband, Charles (Sonny) Taormina Jr., her daughters, Jennifer (Jenny) and Joanna Taormina, her three grandchildren, Jordyn Faith Burris, Charles Joseph (C.J.) Taormina, and Channing Reese Alexander, her brother Patrick (Pat) Nickerson and sister-in-law Linda Nickerson, nephews Robert (Robbie) Ivey and Patrick Nickerson, nieces Kristi Parker and Tiffany Phillips, and many family and friends.
Sheila had the kindest heart, the most infectious laugh and vibrant personality, and loved her family and friends unconditionally.
She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back. Calling her Nona, they loved her songs and great storytelling, her laughter and smiles, all the time they spent together from school events, holidays, sightseeing around Galveston, to dressing up for Halloween. Yes, Nona loved to get a laugh out of the grandkids in her witch costume! Nona always had fun with Jordyn, CJ, and Channing and oh how she loved to cook for them too! Needless to say, they enjoyed many hearty bowls of her Pasta Fagioli and the cookbooks of her favorite recipes she made for them!
Not only was she a great Nona, but she was the best mother a daughter could ask for– a best friend and confidant always instilling her wisdom, kindness, support, love, and laughter to Jenny and Joanna.
Sheila and Sonny always had a great time on their many road trips traveling to Newport, Mackinaw Island, New York, Lancaster, St. Louis, Columbus, Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville, Charleston, Norfolk, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, San Francisco, Carmel, Santa Barbara, Orlando, New Orleans, and so many more.
Sheila is a member of the Holy Family Church and attended Ursuline Academy in Galveston, Texas, graduating in 1964. She started her career in banking at US National Bank and First Hutchings Sealy National Bank and later worked at Norma's, Goodwin Weavers and Gracie's on the Strand always making everyone feel welcomed with her big smile and warm personality.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Norma (Cesari) Duggar, her grandmother Assunta Cesari, sister and brother-in-law Bobbie and William (Cookie) Ivey, and nephew Mark Ivey.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home at 1201 23rd Street in Galveston, Texas on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. June 5th with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to St. Jude or your favorite charity.
Please feel free to dress in island attire.
