Teresa Lynn Castelucci Custer
Teresa Lynn Castelucci Custer was born in Youngstown, OH to Jeffrey Castelucci and Lois Hiner Castelucci. She attended Public School and graduated from LaBelle High School in the Youngstown area. She later graduated from Kent State University with a Masters’ Degree in General Science and a Masters’ Degree in Business Management. She began her family in Ohio and seeking greater for them she moved to Texas to join other family members. Teresa was a free spirit and became intrigued with angels and fairies at a young age. This carried over into her adult life. Her hobbies were creating an atmosphere for enjoyment for her family and friends, fishing, mudding, crafting, and photography. She loved and enjoyed her family. Her sons were the focus of her being.
Teresa received her wings just before Christmas, 2018, following a tragic incident. Her belief in God and the spirit of love for all things beautiful will keep her eternally in our hearts and minds. She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Ryan Wyatt, Nathan Levans, and Noah Levans all of Texas City, TX; her parents, Jeffrey Castelucci of La Belle, FL and Lois Hiner Castelucci of La Marque, TX; her grandmother, Linda Hiner of La Marque, TX; her siblings, Jessy (Nola) Castelucci of La Marque, TX and Louise (Rick) Young of Salem, OH; her nieces, Faith Castelucci, Paige Castelucci, and Rae Ann Castelucci of La Marque, TX; her fiancé, Kennith Cooper of Texas City, TX and a host of many other relatives and friends local and across the United States of America.
As per Teresa’s wishes, she was a complete Organ and Bone Donor. Her legacy will live on through the lives of those she touched.
The Celebration of Teresa’s Life will begin at 6:00 PM in the Evening, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. The Family will receive Guest following the Service in the Banquet Facility of the Funeral Home. All are welcome.
Special thanks to everyone who expressed any sign of care and concern to the family during this most difficult time.
Teresa will be Interred with the Hiner Family in the Hope Cemetery in Hanover, OH.
Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home and to the Carnes website at carnesfuneralhome.com.
