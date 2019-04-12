Sharon Irish Kemp of Friendswood, Texas, passed away on the morning of April 9, 2019, at the age of 71.
Sharon was born August 23, 1947 to Sherman Irish and Margie O’Neal Irish in Ukiah, California. She settled in Texas as a child and attended La Marque High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Pat, with whom she raised two children and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. After graduation, Sharon spent many years working at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston before embarking on her 40-year career as an executive assistant at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Sharon was a lover of books, an amazing cook, a patriot and lover of all things American, and a compassionate friend to animals, rescuing and giving homes to countless neighborhood cats. After her retirement, Sharon spent her time doing the things she most loved - hosting parties and reunions; spending time and bird-watching at the lake and beach with her children and grandchildren; cheering on the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys; doting on her toy poodles, Duke and Dolly; and enjoying the company of her lifelong friends, a club affectionately known as “The Rolling Bones.” Sharon will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, her generous heart, and above all, her complete and unfailing love for her family.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Patrick Kemp; daughter Lisa (Judson) McCann; son Eric (Erin) Kemp; her beloved grandchildren, who knew her as “Mimi” - Jaron, Ashlyn, Elizabeth and Evan; her twin sister Sandra (Joe) Berry; brothers Steve (Mary Janelle) Kays, Sherman (Denise) Irish, and Stanley (Jeffrey) Irish; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sue Ellen (James) Fewell.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15, at 10:00 a.m., with internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. A reception will immediately follow at Arcadia Baptist Church in Santa Fe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Animal Alliance of Galveston County. www.animalalliancetx.org
