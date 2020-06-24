Jacqueline L. Platte passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was 93 years old. Jackie was born on September 5, 1926 in Warren, Rhode Island and went to school there. It was in Rhode Island where she met John R. Platte Jr. of Galveston and was married. They moved to Galveston where she spent the rest of her life.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Elsie Pattie; husband, John R. Platte Jr. and later in life her good friend, Gus. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Wheeler and two sons, Robert and Gary Platte. Jackie loved going to the Elk’s Lodge in Galveston and watching sports.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Gulf Health Care Center that helped take care of her the past three years of her life.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.