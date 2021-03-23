Susan Ouellette

LEAGUE CITY — On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Susan McKinney Hrncirik Ouellette, loving mother of three and grandmother of six, passed away at the age of 73.
Suzy was born on January 22, 1948, in Houston, Texas, to Max Allen McKinney and Patsy Russell McKinney. Active in clarinet, twirling and diving, Suzy graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas, in 1966. Suzy was active in the Chi Omega sorority, and she graduated from Southwest Texas University in 1972 with a Bachelors of Elementary Education and a minor in English. Suzy taught elementary school for 31 years, with 23 years at DISD’s K.E. Little Elementary School.
Suzy married James Ouellette on April 6, 1991, in Clear Lake City, Texas. She was fiercely devoted to her three sons, Ranchard Lael Backus, Joshua Allen Hrncirik, and John David Hrncirik. Always active, Suzy enjoyed playing softball, dancing to music, reading historical novels, and volunteering at numerous organizations. Suzy was a member of Chi Omega, Dickinson Class of 66 Lunch Bunch, Dickinson Historical Society, Friends of the Dickinson Library, and the Galveston Historical Society.
Suzy was preceded in death by her father, Max, and mother, Pat. She is survived by her husband, Jim, and her children Lee (Kreschendalyn), Josh, and David (Jorge); step-children Angela Ouellette and Barry Ouellette; her brother Mike (Eunice) and sister Amy (Philip); grandchildren Claire, Timothy, Jackson, Andrew, Cash and Abigail; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Dickinson Railroad Depot and Museum at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, we invite loved ones to donate to the Dickinson Historical Society at http://www.dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org/donate-now/.
